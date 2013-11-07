OSLO Nov 7 Oil tanker firm Frontline
has terminated two charter contracts with Ship Finance
International Limited and agreed to pay $90 million in
compensation for the early termination, it said on Thursday.
Frontline, the tanker arm of billionaire tycoon John
Fredriksen, will pay $11 million upon termination in November
while the rest will be recorded as notes payable, with similar
amortisation profiles to the current lease obligations, with
reduced rates until 2015 and full rates from 2016, it said.
"These transactions will reduce the company's obligations
under capital leases by approximately $105 million and the
remaining obligations under capital leases following these
terminations will be approximately $735 million related to 15
VLCCs and five Suezmax tankers," Frontline said.