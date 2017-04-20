OSLO, April 20 A U.S. court has rejected a
last-minute effort by billionaire investor John Fredriksen's
Frontline to prevent BW Group from acquiring a major
stake in rival oil tanker firm DHT Holdings, DHT said on
Thursday.
The New York County Supreme Court's decision means that
privately-owned BW Group, led by shipping tycoon Andreas Sohmen
Pao, can proceed with the sale of 11 very large crude carriers
(VLCCs) to DHT in exchange for DHT's shares.
"The transaction will proceed as planned, and in fact the
first ship is being transferred to DHT today, and others will
follow in quick succession," Carsten Mortensen, BW Group's chief
executive, said in a email to Reuters.
DHT said in a separate statement that eight of the vessels
would be delivered during the second quarter of 2017, with the
final two to come in 2018.
Frontline had failed to establish that the New York court
had jurisdiction over BW and DHT and failed to establish a
probability of success of its claim that the transaction
violated Delaware law, Justice Barry R. Ostrager ruled.
The timing of the lawsuit, filed on April 18, was also
"inexcusable", he added, given that the BW-DHT transaction was
scheduled to partly close on Thursday.
The deal will bring BW's ownership in DHT to 33.5 percent
from less than 5 percent, surpassing Frontline as DHT's top
shareholder.
Frontline said in a separate court filing, its stake would
be diluted to 8.9 percent from 13.4 percent if the transaction
proceeded.
DHT's board twice rejected Frontline's offer, including an
improved one on Feb. 28, to combine businesses at an exchange
ratio of 0.8 Frontline shares for each DHT shares, as being too
low.
A Frontline spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik and
Edmund Blair)