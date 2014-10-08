BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems Q4 2017 preliminary revenue declined 17-19 pct
* Orion Energy Systems - Q4 2017 preliminary, unaudited revenue declined 17-19 pct to approximately $15.1-$15.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in Q4 2016
Oct 8 Frontline 2012 Ltd says:
* Knightsbridge Tankers and Golden Ocean agree to merge. For more details, click on Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orion Energy Systems - Q4 2017 preliminary, unaudited revenue declined 17-19 pct to approximately $15.1-$15.5 million, compared to $18.6 million in Q4 2016
* Revenues in Q1 2017 were $36.2 million, compared to $33.6 million in comparable 2016 quarter Source text:(http://bit.ly/2q2uoMr) Further company coverage: