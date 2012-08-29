OSLO Aug 29 Oil tanker firm Frontline,
a bellwether for the sector, reported a bigger-than-expected
second-quarter net loss on Wednesday and said it expected even
worse numbers in the the July-September period.
Frontline, which went through a painful restructuring at the
close of 2011 to save it from bankruptcy, said its quarterly net
loss was $24.4 million, including impairments, while the average
forecast was for a $3 million loss.
It said it had recorded a vessel impairment loss of $13.1
million in the quarter, while the operating profit was $1.1
million.
"Based on results achieved so far in the quarter and the
current outlook, the Board expects the operating result in the
third quarter to be significantly worse than in the second
quarter," the firm said.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)