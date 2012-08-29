OSLO Aug 29 Oil tanker firm Frontline, a bellwether for the sector, reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter net loss on Wednesday and said it expected even worse numbers in the the July-September period.

Frontline, which went through a painful restructuring at the close of 2011 to save it from bankruptcy, said its quarterly net loss was $24.4 million, including impairments, while the average forecast was for a $3 million loss.

It said it had recorded a vessel impairment loss of $13.1 million in the quarter, while the operating profit was $1.1 million.

"Based on results achieved so far in the quarter and the current outlook, the Board expects the operating result in the third quarter to be significantly worse than in the second quarter," the firm said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)