OSLO Nov 22 Norwegian oil tanker company Frontline said on Tuesday that raising $300 million to $350 million would "go far" toward solving the company's cash-burn problem, the chief executive said on Tuesday.

"If you look at it in light of the money that has been paid out from Frontline, which is around $6-7 billion, I would say that you would go a long way with under five percent of what has been paid out," said CEO Jens Martin Jensen.

Five percent of $6 billion to $7 billion is $300 to $350 million.

Frontlne also said primary shareholder John Fredriksen's balance sheet is more solid than ever, and that banks believe his companies will repay their debts.

The company also said it has seen no change in the positive attitude from DNB and Nordea.

