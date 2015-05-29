OSLO May 29 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline posted first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Friday and said it had adjusted its charter deal with Ship Finance to strengthen its balance sheet.

Oslo-listed Frontline's operating profit jumped to $39.5 million in the quarter from $5.6 million a year earlier, beating expectations for $36 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said it had entered into a new agreement with Ship Finance, also controlled by Fredriksen, giving the U.S. company a 27.7 percent stake in Frontline.

The new agreement will also reduce long-term base rates and gives an increased profit split to Ship Finance.

"This agreement significantly strengthens Frontline's balance sheet and reduces the financial risk. The Board and management can now shift the focus from balance sheet restructuring to business development and growth," the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)