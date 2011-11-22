* Shares fall 28 percent after it warns about future
* Analyst see bleak Q4, 2012 for industry
* Frontline may need to raise equity or sell assets
(Adds Torm, analysts)
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Nov 22 Frontline, the
global oil tanker industry's top independent player, warned it
would need to restructure to survive tough times, and said the
wider sector was teetering on the brink as it battled
overcapacity and weak demand.
The Norwegian firm, an industry bellwether, warned
on Tuesday that charter rates this quarter would stay well below
breakeven levels and it must raise equity or sell assets before
the end of the year as it burns through cash, in the latest
piece of bad news for the troubled sector.
"If the current weak market continues and no solution can be
found, there are significant uncertainties linked to Frontline's
sustainability in the present form," Frontline said.
Though it said bankruptcy was not an option and it aimed to
repay lenders, it also warned that raising new equity would be a
challenge and selling assets would be hard.
Bankers expect bankruptcies and restructuring to gather pace
in the crude tanker sector as companies struggle with a
worsening world economic crisis and lower earnings driven by a
build-up of ships ordered when times were good.
"You have an industry that is highly leveraged and draining
cash. So restructuring at one point is inevitable. The whole
industry is in the same boat," Herman Hildan, an analyst at R.S.
Platou Markets said. "Next year is going to be quite a dramatic
year.
Danish shipper Torm said on Tuesday it cancelled a
contract to build a new tanker and warned it would make a bigger
loss this year than originally forecast.
Torm had said last week it was in talks with creditors,
while on the same day crude oil tanker company General Maritime
Corp filed for bankruptcy protection as both fell victim
to a glut of ships and growing economic gloom.
Frontline shares plunged 28 percent and have lost
over 80 percent this year. Torm fell 3.3 percent while rival
Euronav, which last month reported a 65 percent fall
in third quarter core profit, was down 2.7 percent.
The global tanker industry has suffered this year as the
excess of vessels and weak demand have pushed charter prices
well below breakeven levels. For part of this year, charter
prices for the industry's flagship vessels was less than half of
breakeven costs.
While earnings in the crude tanker sector have recovered in
recent days from record lows, industry players expect another
year of pain in 2012.
For its flagship very large crude carriers (VLCC), which can
each carry up to 2 million barrels of oil, the company estimated
breakeven cost at $30,200 per day in November, while in the
third quarter it earned just $17,000 per day.
Analysts said charter prices could temporarily rebound in
the fourth quarter but the long-term recovery would be slow and
protracted. Most expect Frontline to stay in the red in 2012 and
some have also pencilled a loss for 2013.
Citigroup, a key lender to the sector,
warned earlier this month that banks were likely to cut their
exposure to the sector amid the current slump.
EQUITY INVESTORS AT BIGGEST RISK
Analysts said Frontline itself was not in danger
of collapse as it was backed by Chairman and Chief Executive
John Fredriksen, a secretive Norwegian billionaire and top
shareholder.
"We get a clear impression that the main owner
wishes to support the current equity holders and not bankrupt
the company. They have the muscle to do so, and a bankruptcy
would be a dent to the group's reputation," Pareto Securities
said in a note.
But shareholders would likely lose out from dilution, it
added.
"The worst case scenario for the company is that the current
equity investors lose a lot of money," Tor Olav Troeim, the top
aide to Fredriksen told a news conference.
Troeim said the Fredriksen aimed to repay all lenders though
he indicated some bank agreements may have to be rescheduled.
"I believe we have good support from our banks. It probably
has to do with the fact that people see that Fredriksen can pay
his debts and that he has the funds for it now as well," he
said. "Historically, no lender has lost money from Fredriksen."
Troeim said the most realistic option for the company was to
split into two, taking its newbuild programme into a separate
entity.
Troeim said Fredriksen felt "responsibility" for the
company's future and would find a solution.
Troeim would not say how much cash the firm would need but
said that a figure under 5 percent of the $6 billion-$7 billion
in dividends it had paid out over time would "go far".
Frontline Management Chief Executive Jens Martin Jensen told
a news conference:
"If you look at it in light of the money that has been paid
out from Frontline, which is around $6-7 billion, I would say
that you would go a long way with under five percent of what has
been paid out."
Five percent of $6-7 billion is $300-$350 million.
Although the company was in danger of breaching its banking
covenants, Troeim said lenders DNB and Nordea
have shown "positive attitude".
For the third quarter, Frontline reported an operating loss
of $135.8 million after a profit of $48.4 million a year
earlier. The result missed forecast by a wide margin, mostly
because of a $121 million impairment charge on its vessels.
(Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)