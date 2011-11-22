* Shares fall 28 percent after it warns about future

* Analyst see bleak Q4, 2012 for industry

* Frontline may need to raise equity or sell assets (Adds Torm, analysts)

By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Nov 22 Frontline, the global oil tanker industry's top independent player, warned it would need to restructure to survive tough times, and said the wider sector was teetering on the brink as it battled overcapacity and weak demand.

The Norwegian firm, an industry bellwether, warned on Tuesday that charter rates this quarter would stay well below breakeven levels and it must raise equity or sell assets before the end of the year as it burns through cash, in the latest piece of bad news for the troubled sector.

"If the current weak market continues and no solution can be found, there are significant uncertainties linked to Frontline's sustainability in the present form," Frontline said.

Though it said bankruptcy was not an option and it aimed to repay lenders, it also warned that raising new equity would be a challenge and selling assets would be hard.

Bankers expect bankruptcies and restructuring to gather pace in the crude tanker sector as companies struggle with a worsening world economic crisis and lower earnings driven by a build-up of ships ordered when times were good.

"You have an industry that is highly leveraged and draining cash. So restructuring at one point is inevitable. The whole industry is in the same boat," Herman Hildan, an analyst at R.S. Platou Markets said. "Next year is going to be quite a dramatic year.

Danish shipper Torm said on Tuesday it cancelled a contract to build a new tanker and warned it would make a bigger loss this year than originally forecast.

Torm had said last week it was in talks with creditors, while on the same day crude oil tanker company General Maritime Corp filed for bankruptcy protection as both fell victim to a glut of ships and growing economic gloom.

Frontline shares plunged 28 percent and have lost over 80 percent this year. Torm fell 3.3 percent while rival Euronav, which last month reported a 65 percent fall in third quarter core profit, was down 2.7 percent.

The global tanker industry has suffered this year as the excess of vessels and weak demand have pushed charter prices well below breakeven levels. For part of this year, charter prices for the industry's flagship vessels was less than half of breakeven costs.

While earnings in the crude tanker sector have recovered in recent days from record lows, industry players expect another year of pain in 2012.

For its flagship very large crude carriers (VLCC), which can each carry up to 2 million barrels of oil, the company estimated breakeven cost at $30,200 per day in November, while in the third quarter it earned just $17,000 per day.

Analysts said charter prices could temporarily rebound in the fourth quarter but the long-term recovery would be slow and protracted. Most expect Frontline to stay in the red in 2012 and some have also pencilled a loss for 2013.

Citigroup, a key lender to the sector, warned earlier this month that banks were likely to cut their exposure to the sector amid the current slump.

EQUITY INVESTORS AT BIGGEST RISK

Analysts said Frontline itself was not in danger of collapse as it was backed by Chairman and Chief Executive John Fredriksen, a secretive Norwegian billionaire and top shareholder.

"We get a clear impression that the main owner wishes to support the current equity holders and not bankrupt the company. They have the muscle to do so, and a bankruptcy would be a dent to the group's reputation," Pareto Securities said in a note.

But shareholders would likely lose out from dilution, it added.

"The worst case scenario for the company is that the current equity investors lose a lot of money," Tor Olav Troeim, the top aide to Fredriksen told a news conference.

Troeim said the Fredriksen aimed to repay all lenders though he indicated some bank agreements may have to be rescheduled.

"I believe we have good support from our banks. It probably has to do with the fact that people see that Fredriksen can pay his debts and that he has the funds for it now as well," he said. "Historically, no lender has lost money from Fredriksen."

Troeim said the most realistic option for the company was to split into two, taking its newbuild programme into a separate entity.

Troeim said Fredriksen felt "responsibility" for the company's future and would find a solution.

Troeim would not say how much cash the firm would need but said that a figure under 5 percent of the $6 billion-$7 billion in dividends it had paid out over time would "go far".

Frontline Management Chief Executive Jens Martin Jensen told a news conference:

"If you look at it in light of the money that has been paid out from Frontline, which is around $6-7 billion, I would say that you would go a long way with under five percent of what has been paid out."

Five percent of $6-7 billion is $300-$350 million.

Although the company was in danger of breaching its banking covenants, Troeim said lenders DNB and Nordea have shown "positive attitude".

For the third quarter, Frontline reported an operating loss of $135.8 million after a profit of $48.4 million a year earlier. The result missed forecast by a wide margin, mostly because of a $121 million impairment charge on its vessels. (Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)