* Too early to say market has bottomed out -CEO
* Iran tension, China demand, slowsteaming behind rate rises
* Analysts see drop in H2 charter rates
(Adds CEO, analyst comment)
OSLO, May 25 The recovery in the oil tanker
market may be temporary and it is too early to say the depressed
sector has reached a bottom, Frontline, a bellwether
for the industry, said on Friday.
Depressed tanker rates and high debt pushed Frontline,
formerly the world's biggest tanker firm, close to the edge late
last year, forcing it through a painful restructuring that
reduced its fleet by a fifth but cut its debt close to zero and
eliminated its costly newbuild programme.
"Even if the (recovery) trend continues, imbalances remain
in the market," Chief Executive Jens Martin Jensen said. "Nobody
would dare to say the bottom has been reached."
Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John "Big Wolf"
Fredriksen, said tension around Iran, active demand from China
and effort by firms to cut capacity by slowing down vessels all
supported the market in the quarter but these did not
fundamentally alter the market.
A multi-year global tanker glut has kept day rates low
worldwide as scores of vessels that were ordered before the
2008-2009 financial crisis continue to hit sea lanes at a time
of tepid demand.
ABG Sundal Collier analyst Marius Magelie said the market
may be performed better than expected in the first quarter, the
structural problems remain and charter rate volatility would
remain.
"There's still too many vessels out there and it takes a
long time for capacity to become short," he said. "This market
will be challenging for a long time to come."
"The market may be holding up for now but that's temporary
... and scrapping is need to balance it out," he added said.
Magelie said he expected charter rates for very large crude
carriers (VLCCs) to rise to $33,000 a day in the second quarter
but to average just $25,000 for the year, indicating big falls
for the second half.
For its hallmark VLCCs Frontline earned an average daily
charter rate of $25,600 in the quarter, above a break even level
of $24,100 and well above the previous quarter's $19,100, it
said.
The rate rise lifted first quarter net profit to $7.2
million from a loss of $343.7 million in the fourth, beating
forecasts for $1 million.
Its shares rose 2.7 percent by 0834, outpacing a 0.4 percent
rise in the broader OBX index but giving up half of its
early gains.
