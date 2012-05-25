* Too early to say market has bottomed out -CEO

* Iran tension, China demand, slowsteaming behind rate rises

* Analysts see drop in H2 charter rates (Adds CEO, analyst comment)

By Joachim Dagenborg and Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, May 25 The recovery in the oil tanker market may be temporary and it is too early to say the depressed sector has reached a bottom, Frontline, a bellwether for the industry, said on Friday.

Depressed tanker rates and high debt pushed Frontline, formerly the world's biggest tanker firm, close to the edge late last year, forcing it through a painful restructuring that reduced its fleet by a fifth but cut its debt close to zero and eliminated its costly newbuild programme.

"Even if the (recovery) trend continues, imbalances remain in the market," Chief Executive Jens Martin Jensen said. "Nobody would dare to say the bottom has been reached."

Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John "Big Wolf" Fredriksen, said tension around Iran, active demand from China and effort by firms to cut capacity by slowing down vessels all supported the market in the quarter but these did not fundamentally alter the market.

A multi-year global tanker glut has kept day rates low worldwide as scores of vessels that were ordered before the 2008-2009 financial crisis continue to hit sea lanes at a time of tepid demand.

ABG Sundal Collier analyst Marius Magelie said the market may be performed better than expected in the first quarter, the structural problems remain and charter rate volatility would remain.

"There's still too many vessels out there and it takes a long time for capacity to become short," he said. "This market will be challenging for a long time to come."

"The market may be holding up for now but that's temporary ... and scrapping is need to balance it out," he added said.

Magelie said he expected charter rates for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to rise to $33,000 a day in the second quarter but to average just $25,000 for the year, indicating big falls for the second half.

For its hallmark VLCCs Frontline earned an average daily charter rate of $25,600 in the quarter, above a break even level of $24,100 and well above the previous quarter's $19,100, it said.

The rate rise lifted first quarter net profit to $7.2 million from a loss of $343.7 million in the fourth, beating forecasts for $1 million.

Its shares rose 2.7 percent by 0834, outpacing a 0.4 percent rise in the broader OBX index but giving up half of its early gains. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by William Hardy and Louise Heavens)