* Q1 loss $19 million vs forecast $34 mln
* Says may have trouble repaying 2015 bond
* Expects Q2 results to be worse
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, May 30 Frontline Ltd, the tanker
arm of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire,
expects losses to widen in the second quarter and may struggle
to repay a 2015 bond as the shipping crisis shows no sign of
abating.
The global shipping sector has seen four years of crisis as
vessels purchased in an order binge before 2008 hit the waters,
creating overcapacity as demand remains anaemic.
"The board is of the opinion that the tanker market is
massively oversupplied today and that it may take some time
before a reasonable market balance is restored and sustained
recovery of the tanker market occurs," the group said on
Thursday.
Frontline, which Fredriksen restructured last year to save
from bankruptcy, said its first-quarter net loss totalled $19
million after a $7 million profit a year ago, beating
expectations for a $34 million loss.
"Based on rates achieved so far in the second quarter,
increased dry-docking costs in the second quarter and the
current outlook, the board expects the operating result in the
second quarter to be weaker than in the first quarter," it said.
The company also repeated an earlier warning that unless the
market recovers in the short term, and if it cannot raise
additional equity or sell assets, it will not have the cash to
repay a $225 million bond due in April 2015.
It said its total cash-cost breakeven for very large crude
carriers was about $25,500 a day, above the first quarter's time
charter rate of $17,000, while for Suezmax tankers it was at
$18,500, above the quarter's $14,500.
Frontline shares fell 1.2 percent in early trade.
