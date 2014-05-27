* Q1 loss $12.1 mln vs $4 mln loss forecast
* Has debt of over $1 billion
* Looking at different options
* Share down around 35 pct this year after 10 pct fall
Tuesday
OSLO, May 27 Oil tanker firm Frontline
reported deepening losses Tuesday and said it may struggle to
repay its debts without renegotiating borrowing agreements and
charter lease obligations if markets do not improve.
The global tanker industry has been depressed for years
because of an oversupply of vessels and Frontline has already
undertaken a significant restructuring, splitting in two and
shedding costly new build contracts in 2012. But the downturn
has been longer than most in the industry predicted.
Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen's business empire, said on Tuesday it expected even
weaker operating results in the second quarter as charter rates
fall, a major risk for the company as it needs a sustained
market recovery to generate the cash needed to finance debt.
"If no additional equity can be raised, assets sold, new
loans established or existing arrangements refinanced, there is
a risk that Frontline will not have sufficient cash to repay the
existing $190 million convertible bond loan at maturity in April
2015," the firm said.
"Such a situation might force a restructuring of the
company, including modifications of charter lease obligations
and debt agreements," it added.
A sale of its 4.5 percent share in Frontline 2012
, a spin off from Frontline in 2012, could bring in
around $100 million.
"That could be one possibility, a different call is to sell
the new building program. There are a few tools, and all are
considered," Frontline CEO Jens Martin Jensen said in a
conference call.
Another option would be to join up again with Frontline 2012
which, separately in its own quarterly report, said the next
step in streamlining its business was to sell its crude and
product tank business.
"We are looking at various ways to position both Frontline
and Frontline 2012", said Jensen, who is the CEO of both
companies.
Fredriksen, one of the world's richest men, is the main
owner of Frontline and Frontline 2012, which placed orders for
vessels at a time when the shipping industry is suffering a
glut.
While Frontline 2012 has a brand new fleet, Frontline's
fleet is older and less fuel-efficient.
Frontline has raised some equity in recent months but only
relatively small amounts compared with its total debt of more
than $1 billion.
Its shares fell 11 percent at 1400 GMT and were among the
worst performers on the Oslo bourse. Its stock is down more than
30 percent since the start of the year, trailing a 10 percent
rise in the Oslo benchmark.
Frontline made a net loss of $12.1 million in the first
quarter, worse than expectations for a $4 million loss in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing
by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)