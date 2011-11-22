OSLO Nov 22 Frontline Ltd, the world's largest independent oil tanker company, sank deeper into the red in the third quarter and warned that if it failed to restructure, the company's sustainability may become uncertain.

"The Board anticipates that any such solution will be dependent on a significant new equity contribution or an asset sale and will, in view of the seriousness of the situation, explore all possible alternatives with the preferred target of finding a solution prior to December 31, 2011," it said.

"If the current weak market continues and no solution can be found there are significant uncertainties linked to Frontlines sustainability in the present form," Frontline said.

The firm's major shareholder Hemen Holding has expressed a positive view in order to contribute to an overall solution.

In the third quarter, the company reported an operating loss of 135.8 million Norwegian crowns after a profit of 48.4 million a year earlier, below forecasts.

