OSLO Jan 13 Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen has been offered a chance to take over Denmark's debt-laden Torm shipping group, a Norwegian newspaper reported on Friday.

Nordea Bank, a major Torm creditor, has offered the firm "very cheap" to Fredriksen if he takes on Torm's debt, daily Finansavisen said, adding that Torm's fleet would in that case enter Fredriksen-controlled firm Frontline 2012.

A spokesman for the Norwegian billionaire could not be reached for comment. Torm investor relations chief Christian Sogaard told Reuters: "It is Torm's policy not to comment on rumours."

The newspaper did not name its source for the story.

Torm, one of the world's top oil-products tanker operators, could face takeover if it fails to reach a quick deal to reschedule $1.84 billion of bank debt as it struggles with an industry slump and tightening credit lines, analysts said on Thursday.

Torm said in November it wanted more time to repay its obligations, tripling the amount it has asked investors to stump up in a rights issue to $300 million.

Unlisted Frontline 2012 was spun off recently from Frontline , the world's largest independent tanker operator, relieving the parent company of much debt and its costly newbuild programme. (Reporting by Oslo and Copenhagen newsrooms; Editing by Will Waterman)