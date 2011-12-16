OSLO Dec 16 Norwegian tanker company Frontline said its Frontline 2012 spinoff has raised $285 million in a private placement at $2.85 per share with a small group of institutional investors.

When the private placement and restructuring are closed, Frontline said, it will seek to give Frontline shareholders a chance to participate in Frontline 2012.

It said Frontline itself has been allocated 8.8 million shares in the new company at the $2.85 subscription price, representing about 8.8 percent of Frontline 2012.

Frontline's chairman and main shareholder, magnate John "Big Wolf" Fredriksen, would be "positive to contribute" some of its own shares in Frontline 2012 if there aren't enough shares in Frontline 2012 to satisfy demand.

Frontline said it was still negotiating with banks and counterparties in an attempt to complete the restructuring by Dec. 31, and cautioned there was no guarantee the restructuring would be successfully completed. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)