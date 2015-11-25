By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 25 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Freescale
Semiconductor Ltd, a deal worth $11.8 billion, on
condition that it sell its radio frequency power business, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
European Union antitrust regulators approved the deal in
September with the same condition. Shareholders of both
companies approved the merger in July.
The FTC said that the sale of power amplifier assets will
restore competition that would have been lost because of the
deal. The Chinese private equity firm Jianguang Asset Management
Co. Ltd will buy the assets.
The deal values the merged company at over $40 billion and
will create the biggest player in the automotive and industrial
semiconductor markets.
