TEL AVIV Jan 17 Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries is to buy 56 percent of Slovenian flavours company Etol for 19.6 million euro ($25 million) to expand its activities in emerging markets.

Frutarom, which bought 31.6 percent of Etol shortly after the agreement was signed and will acquire another 24.4 percent in the next few days, will launch an offer for the remaining Etol shares in coming weeks, it said on Tuesday.

"The acquisition is synergetic with Frutarom's activities and is expected to significantly increase Frutarom's customer base and scope of sales in emerging markets, expand its product portfolio and deepen its operations and market share in these important markets," the company said.

Etol focuses on natural flavor products for the food and beverage industry and its products are sold in central and eastern Europe and in emerging markets. Frutarom intends to expand Etol's activities in the area of plant bases for beverages.

In the first nine months of 2011, Etol sales grew 7 percent to 38.6 million euros. Its EBITDA in 2010 was 8.4 million euro, net of one-time expenses.

Frutarom bought British firm Savoury Flavours for $5.9 million earlier this month.