TEL AVIV Jan 17 Israeli food flavourings
and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries
is to buy 56 percent of Slovenian flavours company Etol for 19.6
million euro ($25 million) to expand its activities in emerging
markets.
Frutarom, which bought 31.6 percent of Etol shortly after
the agreement was signed and will acquire another 24.4 percent
in the next few days, will launch an offer for the remaining
Etol shares in coming weeks, it said on Tuesday.
"The acquisition is synergetic with Frutarom's activities
and is expected to significantly increase Frutarom's customer
base and scope of sales in emerging markets, expand its product
portfolio and deepen its operations and market share in these
important markets," the company said.
Etol focuses on natural flavor products for the food and
beverage industry and its products are sold in central and
eastern Europe and in emerging markets. Frutarom intends to
expand Etol's activities in the area of plant bases for
beverages.
In the first nine months of 2011, Etol sales grew 7 percent
to 38.6 million euros. Its EBITDA in 2010 was 8.4 million euro,
net of one-time expenses.
Frutarom bought British firm Savoury Flavours for $5.9
million earlier this month.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)