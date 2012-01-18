LJUBLJANA Jan 18 Swiss edible essences maker Frutarom said on Wednesday it planned to take over Slovenian rival Etol at a price it will announce within 30 days.

Frutarom has already agreed to buy 56 percent of Etol for 19.6 million euros ($25 million)from local investors, paying an average of 137.4 euros per share, Etol said in a separate statement.

Buying the rest of Etol's shares at the same price would value the company at 35 million euros. ($1 = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)