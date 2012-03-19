JERUSALEM, March 19 Israeli food flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said
on Monday it had bought another 34.2 percent of Slovenian rival
Etol to bring its stake to 97.6 percent.
It had bought 63.4 percent of Etol earlier in the year for
22.3 million euros. In all, it
paid 34.6 million euros for Etol.
Frutarom, which paid 141 euros a share, said it would delist
Etol's shares from the Slovenian Stock Exchange in the next few
weeks and acquire the balance of Etol shares from the remaining
shareholders.
Etol, Frutarom's eighth acquisition since the start of 2011,
sells its natural flavor products for the food and beverage
industry in central and eastern Europe and in emerging markets.
Frutarom intends to expand Etol's activities in the area of
plant bases for beverages.
"Frutarom considers this an important and strategic
acquisition, which significantly expands Frutarom's operations
in Central and Eastern Europe and strengthens its presence and
market share in these fast growing markets," said Ori Yehudai,
Frutarom's president and chief executive.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)