TEL AVIV Nov 24 Israeli flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries posted lower third-quarter net profit despite growth in sales, hurt by acquisition costs and higher prices for raw materials.

Frutarom, the world's seventh largest flavours and fine ingredients supplier, reported on Thursday quarterly net profit of $8.7 million, down from $11.1 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 21.9 percent to $135.3 million.

"This growth in sales stems from a healthy rise in flavours activities, which grew at a rate higher than the market's growth rate," the company said.

Acquisitions added $10.3 million to sales while the strengthening of European currencies and the shekel against the dollar contributed 9.6 percent to sales in dollar terms.

Frutarom has made five acquisitions since the start of the year and the company said it has a strong pipeline of additional strategic acquisition opportunities.

"We believe that the combination of the moderation and stabilisation of the trend of increasing prices of raw materials, the actions we take to adapt our product prices, operational streamlining and successful integration of activities acquired this year will improve Frutarom's future profits and profitability," President and Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)