JERUSALEM May 17 Israeli flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom said on Sunday it signed
a deal to buy 95 percent of Investissements BSA for 42.75
million Canadian dollars ($35.6 million), its fifth acquisition
this year, as it seeks to expand further into North America and
India.
The agreement is expected to be completed in the next few
weeks, Frutarom said, noting that the transaction will be
financed using bank debt. The deal also allows for the purchase
of the remaining balance of shares starting two years from now
at a price "conditional on the company's business."
BSA, which has a large production site in Montreal, develops
and produces flavourings for processed meats and convenience
foods. It had sales of 37 million Canadian dollars in the 12
months ending August 2014, Frutarom said.
"BSA's activity in India will contribute towards
strengthening and securing Frutarom's position in the growing
Indian market," Frutarom said.
Ori Yehudai, Frutarom's chief executive, said that until
now, Frutarom has enjoyed market leadership position of savoury
products in Europe but the acquisition of BSA "is expected to
boost its position in this field in North America and India as
well."
"The BSA acquisition ... is a further step towards
reinforcing Frutarom's leadership in this important field and we
intend to continue investing towards substantially expanding our
savoury flavour activities in additional countries around the
globe, including through acquisitions," he said.
($1 = 1.2010 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens)