JERUSALEM Jan 4 One of the world's largest
flavoring and specialty natural ingredient companies is
investing in algae to enhance its food and cosmetic products.
Frutarom Industries said on Monday it bought half
of a biotech startup called Algalo, which is based on a kibbutz,
or communal farm, in northern Israel, that developed a way to
efficiently cultivate, harvest and process a variety of algae.
The algae yield strong antioxidants, lipids and proteins
that can help cardiovascular and immune systems, as well as bone
structure, Israel-based Frutarom said.
Algalo says its low-cost photobioreactor, which uses light
to cultivate algae, can grow almost all species of microalgae in
high productivity.
Frutarom will invest 10 million shekels ($2.56 million) for
50 percent of Algalo shares and to build a modern biotechnology
facility for algae harvesting.
The size of the algae-based ingredient market is estimated
to be hundreds of millions of dollars and has grown at
double-digit rates in recent years, Frutarom Chief Executive Ori
Yehudai said.
"We foresee the rapid growth in this market continuing in
coming years in light of consumer trends towards healthier and
more natural products," he said.
($1 = 3.9023 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)