a day ago
Frutarom buys 7.6 pct stake in Enzymotec for $12.9 mln
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
August 1, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a day ago

Frutarom buys 7.6 pct stake in Enzymotec for $12.9 mln

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Tuesday it bought a 7.57 percent stake in Enzymotec for $12.9 million.

* Frutarom, which said the amount reflects an average price of $7.4 per share, financed the investment from independent sources.

* Frutarom said it would consider its future investment in Enzymotec and whether to increase or reduce its holdings.

* Enzymotec's Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $8.45 on Monday. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

