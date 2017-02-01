JERUSALEM, Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Frutarom, one of the world's largest flavoring and specialty natural ingredient companies, said on Wednesday it bought the remaining 25 percent of Vantodio Holdings for $40 million.

* Frutarom in 2013 paid $50.3 million for a 75 percent stake in Vantodio, whose unit Protein Technologies Ingredients is a manufacturer and distributer of food ingredients in Russia.

* At the time, Frutarom received an option to buy the remaining shares. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)