BRIEF-OptiFreeze Q1 operating loss SEK 2.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS FOR PERIOD AT SEK 2.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, Feb 1 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Frutarom, one of the world's largest flavoring and specialty natural ingredient companies, said on Wednesday it bought the remaining 25 percent of Vantodio Holdings for $40 million.
* Frutarom in 2013 paid $50.3 million for a 75 percent stake in Vantodio, whose unit Protein Technologies Ingredients is a manufacturer and distributer of food ingredients in Russia.
* At the time, Frutarom received an option to buy the remaining shares. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago