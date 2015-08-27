JERUSALEM Aug 27 Israeli flavour and fine
ingredients maker Frutarom Industries reported higher
quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales that were tempered by
currency effects.
Frutarom said on Thursday it earned $25.8 million in the
second quarter, up from $25.1 million a year earlier.
Buoyed by a number of acquisitions, sales grew 3.4 percent
to a record $218.5 million in the April-June period.
It said sales and profit were affected by a significant
strengthening of the dollar against most other currencies. Some
70 percent of Frutarom's sales are in currencies other than the
dollar and the currency effect on Frutarom's sales was 14.4
percent in the second quarter.
Since the beginning of 2015 Frutarom bought nine companies,
including five in the second quarter with sales of $97 million.
"Those acquisitions, combined with the organic growth,
contribute to the expansion of our activities, while balancing
our geographic spread between growing emerging markets and
developed markets, with emphasis on western Europe and the
United States," said Ori Yehudai, Frutarom's chief executive.
He noted that the contribution to sales and profit from its
latest acquisitions would start showing in the third quarter.
Frutarom aims for annual sales of at least $1.5 billion by
2020.
