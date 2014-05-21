TEL AVIV May 21 Israeli flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries
reported record quarterly results with net profit up 30.5
percent, boosted by five acquisitions in the past year.
Frutarom said on Wednesday first-quarter net profit
increased to $18.3 million from $14 million a year earlier.
Sales jumped 24 percent to $188.5 million.
The company said integration of the acquisitions closed at
the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 is progressing and is
expected to contribute to the continued trend of improvement in
Frutarom's results this year.
"Our two main growth engines - organic growth and
acquisitions - along with continued improvement in the product
mix, geographic expansion into emerging markets and the U.S.,
and actions taken for optimising our resources at hand, have led
us to achieving these accomplishments," said Frutarom Chief
Executive Ori Yehudai.
"All this, combined with the continued integration of the
acquisitions ... will support Frutarom's continued profitable
growth even beyond our $1 billion sales target."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)