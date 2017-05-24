JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) -
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients maker Frutarom
Industries reported on Wednesday a 30 percent rise in
adjusted first-quarter net profit to $34.4 million.
* Sales in the quarter grew 17.4 percent to a record $302.5
million, boosted by 11 acquisitions since the beginning of 2016,
which cost the company $275 million.
* Frutarom said it was on target towards achieving sales of
at least $2 billion by 2020, with an EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin from core
activities of more than 22 percent.
* "We are continuing to create a strong quality pipeline of
future strategic acquisitions to support the fulfilling of our
plan for accelerated growth in our core activities while
continuing to expand the share of the flavours activity," said
CEO Ori Yehudai.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)