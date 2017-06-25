JERUSALEM, June 25 (Reuters) -
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom
Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of
SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33
million).
* Frutarom said the purchase was aimed at continuing to
penetrate growing Latin American markets and fortifying its
presence in Brazil.
* It noted that SDFLC's activities are largely synergetic
with Frutarom's taste solutions activity
* SDFLC, a top Brazilian producer in the field of ice cream
and desserts, had sales of about $22 million in the 12 months
ending May 2017. Sales grew an average 17 percent a year for the
past five years, Frutarom said.
* The company has about 90 employees and is in the process
of building a new complex that will house a research and
development lab and production platform that will allow for
doubling its production.
* This is Frutarom's third acquisition in Brazil since 2012
and its fourth acquisition this year.
* "We are working on seeking out and executing additional
acquisitions of companies and activities ... with special focus
on high-growth markets and natural products in the field of
taste and health, and we have a strong pipeline of potential
strategic acquisitions," CEO Ori Yehudai said.
* ($1 = 3.3422 reais)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)