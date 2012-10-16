TEL AVIV Oct 16 Frutarom Industries,
a maker of food flavourings and specialty ingredients, will
invest 110 million shekels ($29 million) in a new plant in
Israel to produce natural products for the flavours and health
markets.
The new plant will help Israel-based Frutarom expand its
research and development, production and sales in the rapidly
growing market for natural products, the company said on
Tuesday.
The plant was approved under the country's law for the
encouragement of capital investment and will receive a
government subsidy and tax benefits.
Since the beginning of 2011, Frutarom - which focuses on
natural taste and health products for mid-sized firms and
private labels - has bought eight companies, allowing it to
expand its range of flavours and grow despite a tough global
economy and currency fluctuations.
($1 = 3.81 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)