TEL AVIV Nov 18 Israeli flavourings and
specialty ingredients company
Frutarom Industries will acquire 75 percent of
Russia's Protein Technologies Ingredients (PTI) for $50.3
million in cash.
The agreement includes an option for Frutarom to purchase
the remaining 25 percent held by Vantodio Holdings of Cyprus
within three years, Frutarom said on Monday.
PTI had sales in 2012 of $111 million and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $10.5 million.
It has net assets of $40 million and no debt.
Established in 1996, PTI makes flavours, spice mixes and raw
materials for the food industry, including specialty protein,
with an emphasis on processed meat and convenience foods. Its
savoury flavour sales reached $60 million in 2012, with
operating margins similar to Frutarom's flavour activity
margins.
PTI has two production sites near Moscow and a research and
development, distribution and sales centre in Moscow. It employs
about 500 workers. Three of PTI's founders will continue in
their positions in the company and as shareholders.
PTI's activity is largely synergetic to Frutarom's global
savoury business, which grew substantially over the last few
years due to several acquisitions, Frutarom said. The
acquisition of PTI will enable Frutarom to expand the range of
savoury products and broaden its activity and market share in
developing and developed countries, it said.
"The combination of a local manufacturer supported by a
global company should create significant advantages in the
Russian market which, according to analysts, is expected to grow
by up to 10 percent annually in the next few years - higher than
the projected growth rates in Central Europe and the United
State," Ori Yehudai, president of Frutarom, said.
"We are convinced that this acquisition will further enhance
the rapid growth and profitability of the Frutarom group."
The acquisition agreement is in final signing stages and
Frutarom estimates the deal will be completed in the coming
days. The acquisition will be funded by bank financing.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)