* Q2 net profit $13.5 mln vs $12.3 mln

* Revenue up 26 pct to record $164.8 mln

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 Food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said a string of acquisitions would help it post more revenue and profit rises this year and next, leaving it on track to make $1 billion in sales within three years.

Since the beginning of 2011, Israel-based Frutarom - which focuses on natural taste and health products for mid-sized firms and private labels - has bought eight companies, allowing it to expand its profitable range of flavours and grow despite a tough global economy and currency fluctuations.

Frutarom, whose second-quarter profit grew 10 percent, expects "significant" cost savings and synergies that will help its bottom line into 2013 as the company continues to integrate its acquisitions, chief executive Ori Yehudai said.

Frutarom earned $13.5 million in the second quarter, up from $12.3 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 26 percent to a record $164.8 million.

The stronger dollar against many currencies reduced sales by almost $9 million, while acquisitions contributed $38.6 million.

"The combination of internal growth and acquisitions will lead us to ... be at $1 billion in sales within three years," Yehudai told Reuters, noting company sales of $450 million in 2010.

He said that organic growth was about 3.5 percent, above the sector's growth rate of up to 3 percent.

Frutarom's strategy of combining profitable organic growth with streamlining has brought a significant rise in profit and margins "and we expect it to lead us to achieve a further significant leap in Frutarom's sales as well as profits and margins over the coming quarters, and especially in 2013", Yehudai said.

Frutarom's shares were up 2.8 percent at 36 shekels in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.

"We expect margins to improve in 2013 as cost initiatives (following) 2011 acquisitions come to fruition," said UBS analyst Roni Biron, who rates Frutarom "buy".

He added that Frutarom's discount to its peers such as Germany's Symrise AG and market leader Givaudan is "stubbornly high" at more than 40 percent.

"It cannot be justified by the company's performance," Biron said. "We expect the valuation gap to gradually close as Frutarom continues to increase in size towards its $1 billion revenue target."

Frutarom has strengthened its presence in North America, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Central and Eastern Europe, considered the fastest-growing food markets in the world.

"We continue to invest great resources in accelerating growth in these markets in order to utilise the great potential and opportunities there," Yehudai said.

Yehudai said that Frutarom continues to seek out acquisitions. The company has net debt of $165 million and strong cash generation, Yehudai said.

While there was no need to raise money now, Yehudai said Frutarom was looking into a number of options for the future.

"We are looking at different vehicles and no doubt the U.S. stock exchange might be a good vehicle in the future," he said, adding Frutarom had already raised $71 million on the London exchange in 2005. "We believe fast growth and a boost in profits will help us do another move on (a) stock exchange."

($1 = 4.03 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)