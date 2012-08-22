* Q2 net profit $13.5 mln vs $12.3 mln
* Revenue up 26 pct to record $164.8 mln
* Sees higher revenue, profit in H2 and 2013
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 Food flavourings and specialty
ingredients company Frutarom Industries said a string
of acquisitions would help it post more revenue and profit rises
this year and next, leaving it on track to make $1 billion in
sales within three years.
Since the beginning of 2011, Israel-based Frutarom - which
focuses on natural taste and health products for mid-sized firms
and private labels - has bought eight companies, allowing it to
expand its profitable range of flavours and grow despite a tough
global economy and currency fluctuations.
Frutarom, whose second-quarter profit grew 10 percent,
expects "significant" cost savings and synergies that will help
its bottom line into 2013 as the company continues to integrate
its acquisitions, chief executive Ori Yehudai said.
Frutarom earned $13.5 million in the second
quarter, up from $12.3 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 26
percent to a record $164.8 million.
The stronger dollar against many currencies reduced sales by
almost $9 million, while acquisitions contributed $38.6 million.
"The combination of internal growth and acquisitions will
lead us to ... be at $1 billion in sales within three years,"
Yehudai told Reuters, noting company sales of $450 million in
2010.
He said that organic growth was about 3.5 percent, above the
sector's growth rate of up to 3 percent.
Frutarom's strategy of combining profitable organic growth
with streamlining has brought a significant rise in profit and
margins "and we expect it to lead us to achieve a further
significant leap in Frutarom's sales as well as profits and
margins over the coming quarters, and especially in 2013",
Yehudai said.
Frutarom's shares were up 2.8 percent at 36 shekels in
afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.
"We expect margins to improve in 2013 as cost initiatives
(following) 2011 acquisitions come to fruition," said UBS
analyst Roni Biron, who rates Frutarom "buy".
He added that Frutarom's discount to its peers such as
Germany's Symrise AG and market leader Givaudan
is "stubbornly high" at more than 40 percent.
"It cannot be justified by the company's performance," Biron
said. "We expect the valuation gap to gradually close as
Frutarom continues to increase in size towards its $1 billion
revenue target."
Frutarom has strengthened its presence in North America,
Asia, Latin America, Africa and Central and Eastern Europe,
considered the fastest-growing food markets in the world.
"We continue to invest great resources in accelerating
growth in these markets in order to utilise the great potential
and opportunities there," Yehudai said.
Yehudai said that Frutarom continues to seek out
acquisitions. The company has net debt of $165 million and
strong cash generation, Yehudai said.
While there was no need to raise money now, Yehudai said
Frutarom was looking into a number of options for the future.
"We are looking at different vehicles and no doubt the U.S.
stock exchange might be a good vehicle in the future," he said,
adding Frutarom had already raised $71 million on the London
exchange in 2005. "We believe fast growth and a boost in profits
will help us do another move on (a) stock exchange."
($1 = 4.03 shekels)
