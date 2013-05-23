TEL AVIV May 23 Israeli flavourings and
specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries
reported record quarterly results with net profit up 3.8 percent
on growth from acquisitions.
Frutarom said on Thursday first-quarter net profit increased
to $14 million from $13.5 million a year earlier. Revenue edged
up 0.6 percent to $152.2 million.
The company has made eight acquisitions since 2011.
"Frutarom's equity structure and net debt level, supported by
the cash flow it attains, will allow us to continue to realise
our rapid profitable growth strategy through further strategic
acquisitions," Frutarom Chief Executive Ori Yehudai said.
Frutarom said it will continue to expand in emerging markets
in China and South East Asia, Central and South America, Eastern
Europe and Africa.
The growth trend in emerging markets continued in the first
quarter and is expected to continue throughout 2013 and 2014.
The integration of acquisitions, including continued
integration of production sites and transfer of activities to
countries where operational costs are lower, is expected to
secure annual savings of $10 million, starting in the first half
of 2013 and mainly in 2014.
($1 = 3.70 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)