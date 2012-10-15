Oct 16 Japan's Financial Services Agency will place a stricter limit on the size of loans that major banking groups can provide to corporate borrowers, the Nikkei said.

Current regulations in Japan allow a bank to lend a corporate group the equivalent of up to 25 percent of its equity capital. However they are allowed to lend up to 40 percent on a group-wide basis that includes funds from the bank's units, the daily said.

The proposal would lower the group-wide figure to 25 percent, including derivatives transactions along with loans, the Nikkei said.

The draft proposal, which will be submitted to a financial advisory board to the prime minister on Tuesday, aims to make the Japanese financial system safer and prevent a financial crisis if the loans and assets sour, the daily said.