UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
LONDON Jan 18 Financial Services Authority: * FSA - approached by BBA to discuss the potential for introducing a time limit for payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints * FSA - key consideration will be the potential to get compensation to more
consumers, more quickly. * FSA- continue to hold discussions with BBA as well as actively seeking the
opinions of consumer groups and other stakeholders * FSA - board would need to be convinced that any proposals would be in the
interests of consumers * FSA-no changes to existing FSA, future Financial Conduct Authority rules
would take place without full public consultation
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7