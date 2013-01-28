BRIEF-Enprise Group Ltd says it declares a dividend of 3.5 cents per share
* Declares a dividend of 3.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 28 Financial Services Authority (FSA): * Tribunal upholds fsa decision to fine firm £8M for market abuse * has directed FSA to fine Swift Trade, a non-FSA authorised Canadian company with global operations, £8m for market abuse
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AB (CARNEGIE) HAS BEEN RETAINED TO EXPLORE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SELL SHARES IN GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB