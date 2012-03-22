LONDON, March 22 Britain's financial regulator said it is unrealistic to expect the cost of regulation to continue to rise at the rate seen in recent years, and new authorities will have a strong focus on controlling costs.

The Financial Services Authority's (FSA) budget for 2012/13 will rise 15.6 percent to 578 million pounds ($916 million). "The FSA recognises that given the economic circumstances the industry faces, it is not realistic that the cost of regulation continues to rise at this rate in the long term, and therefore the new authorities will be very focused on controlling costs," the regulator said in its 2012/13 business plan.

The FSA will be scrapped next year and be replaced by two authorities - one for supervision of banks and insurers, and the other to make sure financial firms and markets comply with conduct rules. The business plan said the FSA will move to a "twin peaks" model internally from April 2 to reflect the future shape.