LONDON Nov 12 A London credit union and its
chairman have escaped fines for breaking lending rules after
Britain's financial regulator swapped financial penalties for a
public rap to avoid hurting the union's members.
Credit Unions are non-profit cooperatives, owned by local
communities, which provide financial services such as current
accounts, savings and loans.
The Financial Services Authority said The Pentecostal Credit
Union Limited (TPCU), which has 1,600 members, issued loans
worth 1.2 million pounds ($1.9 million) under members' names but
channelled the money to another church organisation.
Only individual members, rather than organisations, can
borrow from credit unions, and the FSA said TPCU chairman
Reverend Carmel Jones had previously been warned about this.
"The FSA would normally have imposed a fine for these
serious breaches but has taken into account the important role
of credit unions and the fact that any fine would impact TPCU's
members," the FSA said on Monday.
It said there may be future cases in which it would be
appropriate to fine a credit union.
The FSA said Jones had approved 14 of 20 unlawful loans, and
in 12 cases signed cheques for loan money, none of which were
made out to the individuals purportedly taking out the loans.
In one case, the TPCU member had no idea the loan had been
made in his name, the FSA said, while in another the cheque was
dated four days before the loan application was even made.
The loan repayments were stopped at the end of 2009 when the
relationship between TPCU and the church organisation broke
down. The FSA said the estimated amount outstanding on the loans
is at least 670,000 pounds.
The FSA said Jones, who was banned from the industry and
publicly censured, had been spared a 60,000 pound fine due to
the financial hardship this would have imposed on him.
The FSA said in making this decision it had also taken into
account the fact Jones, a disabled pensioner with limited
income, did not gain financially from his actions, that he had
voluntarily stepped down from the role and cooperated fully with
the investigation.
With high street banks reining in lending due to higher
capital requirements, the government is hoping to expand credit
union membership to increase access to affordable credit.