LONDON Nov 28 Britain's finance watchdog
said it would ban retail sales of Traded Life Policy
Investments, a form of bet on the lifespan of U.S. policyholders
known as "death bonds," because they are too complex and risky
for private investors.
"TLPIs are toxic products which pose significant risks for
retail investors," Margaret Cole, managing director of Britain's
Financial Services Authority, said in a statement on Monday.
"The failure of these products in the past has led to
significant consumer detriment. Ultimately we aim to ban TLPIs
from being marketed to UK retail investors."
Death bonds are offered by specialist investment funds that
build up portfolios of second-hand U.S. life insurance policies
and claim payouts when the original owners die, taking advantage
of U.S. laws that allow policyholders to sell life contracts
early.
Returns fall short of projections if the original
policyholders live longer than expected because of medical
advances, or because of errors in estimating their life
expectancy.
Death bonds were at the centre of an investment scandal in
Britain three years ago when finance firm Keydata Investment
Services, which sold the instruments to about 30,000 retail
investors, was fast-tracked into administration by the FSA amid
concerns over how it marketed its products.
