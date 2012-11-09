LONDON Nov 9 UK asset managers are unable to
demonstrate they are not putting their interests before those of
customers or saddling them with unneeded costs, a survey of
sector firms by regulators suggested on Friday.
Worried by apparent complacency among firms about keeping to
rules, Britain's Financial Services Authority said it had
demanded all chief executives make formal declarations and show
that they can manage conflicts of interest.
The regulator said it has already taken enforcement action
against a firm that bought a security for one client and used
the proceeds to allow another customer to redeem another
illiquid security issued by the same group.
It said its study of 15 firms in the sector showed managers
failed to understand or communicate a sense of duty to keep to
the rules to customers. The report also said the FSA was
considering further action in the most serious cases.
"We concluded that most of the firms visited could not
demonstrate that customers avoid inappropriate costs and have
fair access to all suitable investment opportunities," the FSA
said in a paper published on Friday.
The asset management industry has come under intense
scrutiny since the financial crisis in the wake of a slew of
misselling scandals in which savers and investors lost money.
The financial sector's most public discussion of the
conflict of interest investment advisers often face saw
executives from Goldman Sachs hauled in front of the U.S.
Congress two years ago.
Among its concerns, the FSA highlighted inadequate controls
on how much money was paid to brokers for research and
execution, casting doubt on the transparency and control of such
commission payments.
Other failings identified by the regulator included
inadequate reporting of errors to customers while some "applied
limited thinking" to conflicts of interest arising from
accepting gifts or entertainment.
"The seriousness of the issues identified requires us to
take action to ensure firms comply with the various FSA rules
relating to conflicts of interest," the regulator said.
The FSA said it will make its findings known to the wider
asset management sector and expect firms CEO's to attest by the
end of February that it has sufficient arrangements to
effectively manage conflicts of interest.
"For those firms which are uncertain whether they are in a
position to provide this attestation this does not leave them
long to act," said Amanda Rowland, an asset management
regulatory partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers.