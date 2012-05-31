LONDON May 31 Britain's financial watchdog wants pension and investment providers to use more modest projections of returns in their sales materials, amid concerns that sales teams are winning new business based on unrealistic assumptions.

In a statement on Thursday the Financial Services Authority (FSA) said it was consulting on rules to ensure people taking out a scheme such as a personal pension or life insurance are given "realistic" indications of potential investment performance.

The proposed rates on personal pensions, showed at three possible outcomes based on returns of 5 percent, 7 percent and 9 percent will drop to 2 percent, 5 percent and 8 percent, under the proposals.

On endowment policies and investment bonds they could fall from 4 percent, 6 percent and 8 percent to 1.5 percent, 4.5 percent and 7.5 percent, the regulator said.

"Investors need to be able to trust information they receive and any suggestion as to how their investment might grow in future must not be misleading," said Sheila Nicoll, director of conduct policy at the FSA said.

"Providers and advisers need to take a long, hard look at the rates they use, taking account of the underlying assets they are dealing with."

Financial services providers said the move is not surprising and represents an enhancement of existing disclaimers attached to financial products that state investments can fall as much as rise.

"Given the current economic uncertainties, it doesn't altogether surprise us that the FSA is consulting on whether indicative rates of return should be lower. Naturally we are keen to take part in the debate," said Tony Dunk, head of investor relations and marketing director at financial services firm St James's Place.

"I think what they are trying to help consumers understand is that the impact of charges on a low rate of return could mean that (they) may not get back as much as they put in."

Tom McPhail, head of pensions research at investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown said the regulator had more work to do to ensure investors fully understand what they put money into.

"It's good the FSA is looking at this because the current arrangements are not fit for purpose but I'm not sure they are going to go far enough".