LONDON, July 3 Britain's Financial Services
Authority is reviewing how wholesale markets are supervised
following the Libor scandal, its chairman Adair Turner said on
Tuesday.
"There are no free lunches, and shoddy wholesale practice is
not a victimless act, even in those cases where it is not
defined as a crime," Turner told the watchdog's last annual
meeting.
The FSA was criticised for not bringing criminal charges
against Barclays or its traders who rigged the Libor
interest rate.
"We will therefore need to think carefully how far we should
shift our past approach to the supervision of wholesale conduct,
and what resources and skills we need to be more effective in
this area," Turner said.
The outcome of the review will be published in the autumn.