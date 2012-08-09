LONDON Aug 9 Tracey McDermott has been
appointed director of enforcement and financial crime by
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) after a 16-month
stint as acting head that helped cement her reputation as a
no-nonsense prosecutor.
McDermott's immediate appointment comes after a string of
high-profile departures at the regulator, which will next year
be scrapped and replaced by the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA).
"This is a particularly exciting time to be part of the
leadership of the FSA as we look towards the new regulatory
landscape and I look forward to working with colleagues to help
to shape the future direction of the FCA,' she said in a
statement on Thursday.