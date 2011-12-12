LONDON Dec 12 The failure of Royal Bank
of Scotland helped to shift Britain from an "outlier"
light-touch regime of financial supervision into the mainstream,
the Financial Services Authority said on Monday.
The plight of RBS, which required a state rescue, also
vindicate splitting up the FSA's operations between two new
watchdogs from 2013, FSA Chairman Adair Turner said on Monday.
The FSA published its 450-page report on Monday into the
45-billion pound rescue of a near-bankrupt RBS by taxpayers in
2008.
It paints a picture of a thin band of supervisors under
political pressure to pull their punches and grant banks like
RBS more regulatory leeway in return for questionable
cooperation.
Fred Goodwin, RBS chief executive at the time of the
bailout, was even allowed to tweak an FSA letter to the bank
detailing core risk responses.
The rescue of RBS, bail-out of rival Lloyds and
nationalising of mortgage lender Northern Rock spurred the FSA
into a hardline approach, forcing banks to have among the
highest levels of capital and liquidity in the world, on par
with Switzerland and the United States.
"We have probably moved into something more like the
predominant model in the world whereas previously we were a
strong outlier on the light side," Turner told a news
conference.
Turner sought to pin some of the blame for the FSA's lax
pre-crisis supervisory culture on the then Labour government,
which complained in 2005 that the FSA was giving banks a hard
time and risked making the City less competitive.
The watchdog felt compelled to reassure the government that
only six of its staff were directly supervising RBS, Turner
said.
"These assumptions about what was appropriate ... just seem
to be another world today," Turner told a news conference.
John Mann, a Labour opposition member of the UK parliament's
treasury committee, said the FSA report was "too little, too
late and toothless" and called on the watchdog's chief
executive, Hector Sants, to stand down.
REGULATORY DIVIDEND
RBS had enjoyed a "regulatory dividend" such as lighter
capital requirements in return for cooperating with supervisors.
"The idea that you should allow people to run on lower
levels of regulatory capital because they cooperate with you was
an entirely erroneous concept," Turner said.
Just over 20 FSA staff directly supervise RBS currently,
though Turner signalled there were no plans for permanent "on
site" inspections of banks, saying this model used by some
countries did not prove infallible ahead of the crisis.
A simpler strategy was preferred, with the cost on banks.
"The more robust we make the basic capital rules, the less
we need an army of people checking the minutiae of the risks you
are making," Turner said.
In a rare move among global regulators, the FSA had already
published a lengthy mea culpa in a separate review authored by
Turner into the supervisor's pre-crisis failings.
Turner said on Monday the FSA had focused on the wrong
issues in the run up to crisis -- business conduct rather than
prudential capital, liquidity and asset quality.
"I do think you need a structure where there are a group of
people whose responsibility is to worry about prudential issues
even in those periods of time when the rest of world assumes
those risks have become low," Turner said.
The FSA is already paying the ultimate price for its
failings; it will be scrapped next year, with prudential
regulation moving to the Bank of England and business conduct
supervised by a new standalone body.
Turner said regulators were still only half way through
their attempts to revolutionise their approach to supervision.