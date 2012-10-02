* Financial watchdog to clamp down on reverse takeovers
* Aims to strengthen investor protection
By Luke Jeffs and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's financial watchdog is to
close loopholes that allow companies to list shares on the
London Stock Exchange without being fully vetted, in a bid to
better protect investors.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday it
will clamp down on reverse takeovers, which enable privately
owned companies to sell their shares to the public without going
through the exchange's rigorous listing process.
The use of reverse takeovers - where a private company buys
one already listed - by firms based in emerging markets has been
criticised by shareholder and lobby groups for posing risks to
investors, particularly those who automatically buy the shares
through funds that track key indexes.
Critics also warn the practice could undermine the
credibility of the London stock market.
The FSA's announcement comes days after Bumi, an
Indonesian venture that was listed on the London Stock Exchange
via a reverse takeover, launched an inquiry into $500
million of alleged irregularities at subsidiaries.
Companies that want to list their shares in London have to
first publish detailed financial information and demonstrate
they are well run before they are allowed to join the club.
Reverse takeovers are largely exempt from this level of scrutiny
and it is these exemption that the FSA wants to tighten up.
"We believe these proposals will strengthen the investor
protections afforded by the Listing Regime, particularly for
companies with controlling shareholders," said David Lawton, the
FSA's director of markets.
The FSA will insist on having a majority of independent
directors on the board of a company with a dominant shareholder
to help safeguard the interests of minority investors.
Changes to the rules on reverse takeovers will take effect
from the start of next year, the regulator said. The corporate
governance changes are effective immediately.
The regulator also plans to remove the minimum requirement
of the number of shares to be listed where there is sufficient
liquidity, in an effort to encourage more companies to list
their shares.
The FTSE Group, which runs the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
, took similar steps to increase investor protection in
December. It said then that it was tightening rules governing
entry to its indexes to protect minority investors and stop
companies with poor corporate governance from exploiting
loopholes.