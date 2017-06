LONDON Jan 30 Britain's Financial Services Authority has appointed Will Samuel as investment banking senior advisor, the regulator said on Monday.

Samuel, who worked in investment banking for more than 35 years including roles at Citigroup, was most recently vice chairman of Lazard.

"Will brings to his role considerable experience of the investment banking sector which will be vital to our work in this area," FSA chief executive Hector Sants said.

The FSA said Samuel would take up his new role immediately.