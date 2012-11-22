* Minimum capital level to rise to 20,0000 stg from 5,000
* Overall industry capital level to rise by up to 54 mln stg
* Up to 18 pct of SIPP providers could quit market
LONDON, Nov 22 The minimum capital requirement
for insurers selling popular self-invested pensions should rise
fourfold to cover the cost of winding the firms down if they
fail, Britain's financial regulator said.
The minimum capital level would rise to 20,000 pounds
($31,900) from 5,000 pounds, and companies holding assets that
can't be sold quickly would have to keep extra cash in reserve,
under proposals unveiled Thursday by the Financial Services
Authority.
The stricter requirements come in response to the growing
popularity of self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs),
retirement plans that allow consumers to choose what assets
their pension pot is invested in, the FSA said.
"These proposals reflect the volume, range and complexity of
assets now being put into SIPPS and ultimately will protect
investors better in the unfortunate event an operator is wound
down," said David Geale, the FSA's head of investment policy.
Some SIPP operators have collapsed and others have come
close to failure since the FSA began regulating the sector in
2007, posing "a significant risk of consumer detriment," the FSA
added.
The proposed change would raise the industry's overall
capital requirement by up to 54 million pounds, and up to 18
percent of Britain's 75 SIPP operators may choose to quit the
market rather than comply, the regulator estimated.
Leading SIPP providers include Standard Life,
Britain's fifth-biggest insurer.