LONDON, April 23 A senior wealth management
banker at Switzerland's UBS scored a rare win in an
appeal against Britain's financial watchdog, which had sought to
punish him for failings that occurred under his supervision five
years ago.
John Pottage, who used to run UBS's wealth management
business in Britain, was cleared of misconduct after compliance
problems during 2006-07 in the business he oversaw. The
Financial Services Authority had sought to fine him 100,000
pounds ($161,200) for his alleged failings, even though he was
not personally involved in the compliance issues.
"We think that the actions that Mr Pottage in fact took
prior to July 2007 to deal with the operational and compliance
issues as they arose were reasonable steps," the Upper Tribunal
said in its ruling, seen by Reuters.
The FSA said it accepted the decision, and said it would not
be deterred from pursuing disciplinary action against senior
management.
