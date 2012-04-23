* Tribunal overturns FSA fine on banker Pottage
* Seen as test case on how much supervisors can be blamed
* FSA says undeterred in pursuit of senior managers
* Adds pursuing senior bankers in big firms 'always
challenging'
By Sarah White and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 23 Britain's financial watchdog
has lost a key test of its powers to punish bankers for alleged
supervision failures when a fine on a senior UBS
banker was overturned by a court.
In a rare successful appeal against a fine imposed by the
regulator, John Pottage was cleared of misconduct by Britain's
Upper Tribunal over compliance failings that occurred under his
supervision at UBS's British wealth management business, which
he ran.
The Financial Services Authority had sought to fine him
100,000 pounds ($161,000) for alleged failings as the unit's
boss, even though he was not personally involved in the
compliance issues.
"We think that the actions that Mr Pottage in fact took
prior to July 2007 to deal with the operational and compliance
issues as they arose were reasonable steps," the Upper Tribunal
said in its ruling, seen by Reuters.
The FSA said it accepted the decision, but was undeterred
from pursuing disciplinary action against senior management.
"We have always recognised that pursuing disciplinary action
against senior management in large firms is very challenging,"
said Tracey McDermott, acting director of enforcement and
financial crime at the FSA.
"But we also believe strongly that senior management must
take responsibility for the businesses they run,"
The case has been watched by rival banks as a potential
precedent-setter in terms of how far up the ranks responsibility
for failings can go.
Every situation is judged on a case-by-case basis, however,
and the ruling may not preclude other bankers in senior roles
being held responsible for the goings-on in their businesses.
"I'm not sure there's a great deal of succour in this
decision for someone in a similar senior management position.
The Pottage case is historic," said Harvey Knight, head of UK
financial services at law firm Withers, which was not involved
in the case.
He said records of interviews for people taking positions of
"significant influence", now a standard procedure, could form
the backing to these kinds of cases in future, while the
responsibility of senior managers is now far more in the frame.
"This all predates the financial crisis and the regulatory
reforms that have come in since," he said of the Pottage case.
CONSISTENCY
UBS itself is still embroiled in a separate investigation
after a rogue trader caused a $2.3 billion loss last year. The
results of that probe are still not known, however.
Although wins against the FSA are rare, other senior bankers
are following this route. Prominent JP Morgan dealmaker
Ian Hannam was fined 450,000 pounds for market abuse in early
April, a punishment he is appealing.
Pottage has had the backing of UBS throughout the case and
is still an employee of the firm in Switzerland.
The bank itself was fined in relation to the control
weaknesses at the wealth management division, and has said the
failings were remediated by June 2009. The firm was an
interested party in the Pottage case, not a defendant.
"We are pleased with the outcome and that this matter is now
closed," UBS said in a statement.
The Tax and Chancery Chamber of the Upper Tribunal, which
has a financial services segment, is the standard port of call
for appealing FSA decisions. Before the Pottage case, the FSA
had only lost twice.
From this year, the Upper Tribunal has had a former FSA
official among its judges -- Tim Herrington, former chairman of
the regulatory decisions committee (RDC), which oversees
verdicts on disciplinary action.
"It remains to be seen whether his influence will encourage
the Tribunal to rule more consistently in line with the RDC,"
said Knight at Withers, referring to whether bankers trying to
appeal might find favour outside of the FSA.