BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Feb 12 Swiss bank UBS has been fined 9.45 million pounds ($14.80 million) by Britain's financial regulator for exposing customers to unacceptable risk when it sold a fund.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday the Swiss-based bank, which was last year fined $1.5 billion for rigging benchmark interest rates, also failed to deal properly with customer complaints about the sale of the AIG Enhanced Variable Rate Fund.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD