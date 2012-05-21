BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
LONDON May 21 Britain's financial regulator the Financial Services Authority said its decision to fine and ban two former UBS advisers has been upheld by a higher tribunal.
The tribunal has directed the FSA to fine Sachin Karpe 1.25 million pounds ($2 million) and Laila Karan 75,000 pounds and ban them both from performing any role in regulated financial services.
The regulators found that Karpe - who was Desk Head of the Asia II Desk at UBS international wealth management business in London between January 2006 and January 2008 - carried out substantial unauthorised trading, predominantly in FX instruments.
Karan - who reported directly to Karpe and worked as a Client Advisor on the Asia II Desk, between February 2007 and January 2008 - did not instigate the unauthorised trading, but was aware of it, the FSA said.
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect