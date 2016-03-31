* Low-growth environment challenges banks, policymakers -
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, March 31 Financial Stability Board
Chairman Mark Carney warned on Thursday that the challenges
global policymakers face in a low nominal-growth environment
cannot be solved by ultra-loose monetary policy alone.
Carney, who is also Bank of England governor, said the
biggest vulnerability the global economy faces is its low
nominal growth and low-interest rate environment that creates
great challenges for companies, sovereigns, bank profitability
and policymakers.
"There is a clear recognition that the challenges of a low
nominal growth environment will not be solved by monetary policy
alone and that developments over the course of the past several
years globally are serving to reinforce those realities," Carney
said in a news conference in Tokyo after an FSB plenary session.
He warned that if a low nominal-growth environment persists
for years, it could undo some of the efforts made by
policymakers and banks in rebuilding a sustaining and resilient
financial system.
"In the end, if you don't have profitable financial
institutions then gradually that resilience is undercut. The
core lessons of this doesn't go to monetary policy or financial
stability policy. But it does go to structural policies needed
to enhance productivity alongside efforts to reflate our
economies," he said.
Carney sidestepped the question from a reporter on what he
thought about the Bank of Japan's decision in January to adopt a
negative interest rate policy.
The Group of 20 central bank governors had "very productive
discussions" at their meeting in Shanghai in February on how
best to design monetary policy frameworks to maximise the impact
on domestic economies, he said.
In a speech in February prepared for delivery to the G20
meeting, Carney warned that moves by central banks to cut rates
below zero risked creating a "beggar-thy-neighbour" environment
which could leave the global economy trapped in low growth.
