TOKYO, March 31 The credit outlook has
deteriorated for weaker corporate issuers and some nations
affected by the sharp fall in commodity prices in light of a
weakening economic outlook, high debt levels, and low
productivity in many advanced and emerging economies, the
Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.
"Continued economic uncertainties and recent episodes of
market volatility have re-emphasised the importance of continued
progress to implement fully the agreed reforms and to identify
and address new vulnerabilities as they arise," it said in a
statement issued after a plenary session in Tokyo.
